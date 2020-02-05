February 3, 2020 Nancy Sue Blackburn Dowdy, 83, of Pearisburg, Va., passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Givens Funeral Chapel in Pearisburg with burial following in the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg.
Breaking
Dowdy, Nancy Sue Blackburn
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Dowdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.