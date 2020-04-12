April 8, 2020 Brenda Thurman Dowdy, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Left to cherish Brenda's memory are her husband of 38 years, Tommy Dowdy; children, Michael Black (Leane), Terry Williams (Richie), and Tina Diomedi; sister, Darla Babb; grandchildren, Holly, Krystle, Victoria, Logan, Nicholas, Sydney, and Rob; and stepdaughter, Wendy Anderson (David). Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Mildred Thurman. Brenda's faith in the Lord was the center of her life and she was heavily involved in numerous activities at First Baptist Church for more than 45 years. She gave countless hours to the bus ministry, teaching children's worship, and attending service every Sunday. Outside of church Brenda's greatest love was her family. Spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren provided many memories for that will be treasured forever. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make donations in Brenda's honor to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda DOWDY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.