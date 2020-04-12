April 8, 2020 Brenda Thurman Dowdy, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Left to cherish Brenda's memory are her husband of 38 years, Tommy Dowdy; children, Michael Black (Leane), Terry Williams (Richie), and Tina Diomedi; sister, Darla Babb; grandchildren, Holly, Krystle, Victoria, Logan, Nicholas, Sydney, and Rob; and stepdaughter, Wendy Anderson (David). Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Mildred Thurman. Brenda's faith in the Lord was the center of her life and she was heavily involved in numerous activities at First Baptist Church for more than 45 years. She gave countless hours to the bus ministry, teaching children's worship, and attending service every Sunday. Outside of church Brenda's greatest love was her family. Spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren provided many memories for that will be treasured forever. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make donations in Brenda's honor to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Editorial: Your $1,200 stimulus check is a lot less than what other people are getting
-
Christiansburg's Marketplace announces some tenants; still no anchor store
-
Northam signs history-making batch of gun control bills
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Weather Journal: Winterlike pattern emerging for mid-April
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.