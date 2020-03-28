March 22, 2020 Carlton Harold Dow "Shorty", age 71, of Elliston, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church Elliston. Mr. Dow is entrusted to

To send flowers to the family of Carlton Dow

Service information

Mar 30
Graveside Service
Monday, March 30, 2020
2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Elliston
4860 Calloway Street
Elliston, VA 24087
