DOUGLAS Donna E. July 29, 1944 August 6, 2019 Donna E. Douglas, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home in Blacksburg, Va. Born July 29, 1944 in Chicago, Ill. to James and Elizabeth Douglas, she traveled and lived in many places in the world before she settled in Floyd County, Va. She was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her brother, Jim. She is survived by her son, Louis Plesha (Anita); daughter, Lisa Plesha; grandson, Ezekial Bartel; sister, Lucia Dailey (Will); brother, Scott Douglas (Renell); and extended family. Donna dedicated her life to serving others and was loved and cherished by the various communities she's been a part of. She spent most her working years as a social worker, spiritual counselor, networker, minister, and more. She founded an ecospiritual retreat center in Floyd County, Va. and cofounded a cohousing community in Blacksburg, Va. She worked through personal challenges and adversity throughout her life with courage and strength and was very sensitive to the suffering of others, especially abused women and children. In her lifelong journey of service, she studied many ways of helping and healing others. Although she lived with Parkinson's for many years, she continued to show grace, love, patience, and creativity. She was always ready to uplift anyone and everyone with kind words, compassion, and humor. She was an amazing and loyal friend and touched the heart and soul of everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service celebrating Donna's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Blacksburg, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Gardner leaves SML chamber earlier than expected
-
Radford baseball coach Raccuia placed on administrative leave
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.