DOUGLAS Donna E. July 29, 1944 August 6, 2019 Donna E. Douglas, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home in Blacksburg, Va. Born July 29, 1944 in Chicago, Ill. to James and Elizabeth Douglas, she traveled and lived in many places in the world before she settled in Floyd County, Va. She was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her brother, Jim. She is survived by her son, Louis Plesha (Anita); daughter, Lisa Plesha; grandson, Ezekial Bartel; sister, Lucia Dailey (Will); brother, Scott Douglas (Renell); and extended family. Donna dedicated her life to serving others and was loved and cherished by the various communities she's been a part of. She spent most her working years as a social worker, spiritual counselor, networker, minister, and more. She founded an ecospiritual retreat center in Floyd County, Va. and cofounded a cohousing community in Blacksburg, Va. She worked through personal challenges and adversity throughout her life with courage and strength and was very sensitive to the suffering of others, especially abused women and children. In her lifelong journey of service, she studied many ways of helping and healing others. Although she lived with Parkinson's for many years, she continued to show grace, love, patience, and creativity. She was always ready to uplift anyone and everyone with kind words, compassion, and humor. She was an amazing and loyal friend and touched the heart and soul of everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service celebrating Donna's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Blacksburg, Va.

