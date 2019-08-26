DOTSON Mary Ann Vance Ratcliffe April 24, 1922 August 23, 2019 Mary Ann Vance Ratcliffe Dotson, 97, of Christiansburg, Va., went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 23, 2019, with loved ones around her after a serious fall earlier in the week. She was born on Maple St. in Pulaski on April 24, 1922 to the late Dexter Stone Ratcliffe and Lizzie Vance Ratcliffe. She is survived by her three children, Charles Fredric Dotson (Cindy), Elizabeth Jane Raines (Bill), all from Roanoke, and Jessica Ann Wilson (David) of Shawsville; four grandchildren, Chris, Damien, Treena and Chuck; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-godchild. She taught 4th grade at Christiansburg Elementary for 30 years and was an activities director at English Meadows for seven years. After she retired from teaching she blessed many over the years playing piano and singing at churches, nursing homes, rec centers and at many other events. She will be remembered for her beautiful red hair and her love of children and God. She was an inspiration to us all. She always said 'You don't stop laughing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop laughing.' That is what kept her young. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at New Hope Church of God. Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor T. Michael Bond officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservices.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Roanoke police hand out $250 tickets for holding a phone in a work zone
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
-
Physician convicted of assault on patient's testimony of unwanted kiss in office
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.