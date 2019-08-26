DOTSON Mary Ann Vance Ratcliffe April 24, 1922 August 23, 2019 Mary Ann Vance Ratcliffe Dotson, 97, of Christiansburg, Va., went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 23, 2019, with loved ones around her after a serious fall earlier in the week. She was born on Maple St. in Pulaski on April 24, 1922 to the late Dexter Stone Ratcliffe and Lizzie Vance Ratcliffe. She is survived by her three children, Charles Fredric Dotson (Cindy), Elizabeth Jane Raines (Bill), all from Roanoke, and Jessica Ann Wilson (David) of Shawsville; four grandchildren, Chris, Damien, Treena and Chuck; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-godchild. She taught 4th grade at Christiansburg Elementary for 30 years and was an activities director at English Meadows for seven years. After she retired from teaching she blessed many over the years playing piano and singing at churches, nursing homes, rec centers and at many other events. She will be remembered for her beautiful red hair and her love of children and God. She was an inspiration to us all. She always said 'You don't stop laughing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop laughing.' That is what kept her young. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at New Hope Church of God. Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor T. Michael Bond officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservices.com.

