February 17, 2020 On Monday, February 17, 2020, Maynard Lee Doss, 90, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 525 Harkrader St., Christiansburg, Va., with the Rev. Gale Janofski officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, Christiansburg 540-382-2612.

