April 13, 1927 January 24, 2020 Frances Dorton, 92, of Roanoke, went to be with Lord on Thursday, January 24, 2020. Frances was a long-standing member of Fairview United Methodist Church. She also was apart of the Roanoke County Women's Club for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, however, her son was the apple of her eye. She will be deeply missed by her family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Grace Young; husband of 54 years, Daniel F. Dorton; as well as a sister and two brothers. Left to cherish her memory, are her son, Jimmy Dorton (Judy); three grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Frances will be laid to rest privately on a later date at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Good Samaritan Hospice, as well as the staff of Richfield Assisted Living – The Oaks chapter, especially Tam for all of the love and support they provided. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
Breaking
Dorton, Frances
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Dorton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.