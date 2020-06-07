November 25, 1957 May 28, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce that Diane Huey D'Orazio lost her courageous battle with breast cancer on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a fighter to the end and inspiration to all of us. She lived life to the fullest as a devoted wife and mother, sister and friend. She was able to live her dream of living in Hawaii, enjoying the ocean and all the magic the islands offer. Diane was born in Miami, Florida, and moved to Richmond at the age of six months. She graduated from Virginia Tech with BS, MS and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees. During her career she had the opportunity to work with both large and small animals as well as zoo animals. Her passion, however, was working with wildlife. She was the first veterinarian for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and a volunteer at the Hawaii Wildlife Center for two years. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Dolly Ford, stepfather, Martin Ford, and Les Huey; and half-sisters, Linda and Debbie. She is survived by her husband John of 37 years; son, Cory D'Orazio of Honolulu, Hawaii; son, Brennan D'Orazio of Lake Wylie, S.C.; sister, Mary Parikh of Glen Allen and sister, Brandi Baker of Mechanicsville; niece, Delina Malinoff of Dunwoody, Ga.; as well as several nieces/nephews, and great-nieces/nephews. She is also survived by a multitude of friends too numerous to count. We would like to thank North Hawaii Hospice for their help and support along with all of those special friends that kept in contact during her cancer journey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hawaii Wildlife Center, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, Carilion Clinic Hospice or North Hawaii Hospice. A celebration of her life in Roanoke will be held at a later date.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
Watch Now: Hundreds gather for peaceful protest in Blacksburg
-
As VHSL ponders fall sports, 'anything's possible at this point'
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.