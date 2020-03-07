March 4, 2020 Ruby Wells Dooley, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Runk and Pratt, Smith Mountain Lake. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel in Bedford with the Rev. Les Whealton officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

