DOOLEY Linda Gayle Bowyer November 23, 2019 Linda Gayle Bowyer Dooley, 67, of Stewartsville, passed away November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Bowyer. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Jack Dooley; son, Josh Dooley; mother, Dorothy Bowyer; sister, Sharon Wanzer (Mickey); many brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; family; and friends; and her special pet, Lacy. Funeral service will be held 12 p.m., November 27, 2018 at Lotz Vinton Chapel. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Jeters Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

