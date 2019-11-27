DOOLEY Linda Gayle Bowyer November 23, 2019 Linda Gayle Bowyer Dooley, 67, of Stewartsville, Va., passed away November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Bowyer. She is survived by her Husband of 38 years Jack Dooley; son, Josh Dooley; Mother Dorothy Bowyer; Sister, Sharon Wanzer (Mickey); Many brothers in laws and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, family and friends, and her special pet Lacy. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., November 27, 2019 at Lotz Vinton Chapel. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Jeters Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

