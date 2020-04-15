DOOLEY, Jackie Hodge October 23, 1939 - April 13, 2020 Jackie Hodge Dooley, 80, of Salem, Virginia, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on October 23, 1939, in Hinton, West Virginia, the daughter of Ernest W. Hodge and Wanda Hartwell Hodge. Jackie graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1957. In 1961 she married Ronald Allen Dooley of Bedford County, Virginia. Jackie worked as an administrative assistance for the City of Salem Schools until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Salem and volunteered regularly at Mrs. Dorsey's Clothes Closet. Always sun-tanned, stylish, and driving a cool car, Jackie's fun-loving and outgoing nature was a delight to all who knew her. She was a caring wife, sister, daughter, and friend. Jackie had a special gift for connecting with children and as everyone's "favorite Aunt Jackie," was especially beloved of her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Janice Jeffries of Salem, and JoAnne Hopkins of Clifton Forge; and her brother, Robert Hodge of Ironto. Jackie is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Ronnie Dooley; her sister, Shelby Smith of Salem; her brother, Jerry Hodge of Lynchburg; and a large extended family and many friends. Her family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Jennifer Shail for their care and attention to Jackie during her illness. A private family graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

