DOOLEY Gladys Nester August 10, 1926 October 14, 2019 Gladys Nester Dooley, 93, of Bedford, Va., passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on Tuesday, August 10, 1926 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Sidney Albert Nester and Eula Gertrude Creasey Nester. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Dooley; her sisters, Peggy Goff, Catherine Carter and her brothers, James, Bill, Sidney Ray & Wayne Nester. She was retired from Sam Moore Furniture and was a member of Christian Life Ministries since 1972. Special thanks to Carolyn & Renee and the staff of Bedford County Nursing Home for the wonderful care and concern shown to Gladys. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Goff, Shirley Nichols & husband, Charles, Nancy Carter & husband, Roy; her sisters-in-law, Peggy R. Nester, Peggy C. Nester & Mary Nester, as well as many nieces & nephews, including a special nephew, Charles Nester. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Pastor Earl Ragland officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

