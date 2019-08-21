DONOHUE Stephen John November 8, 1945 August 18, 2019 Stephen John Donohue, 73, of Blacksburg, Va., went to his eternal home Sunday, August 18, 2019. Stephen was born in Bronx, NY on November 8, 1945 to the late Raymond and Stella Donohue. Stephen is predeceased by his first wife, Irene Florence Mitura. He is survived by wife, Cynthia Williams Slaasted; brothers, Brian and Peter; sisters, Kathy, Geraldine and Mary; children, Sharon, Michael and Jennifer, and their spouses; grandchildren, Alexis, Evan, Coralyn and James; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and beloved dogs. Stephen graduated from Purdue University in 1974 with his Doctor of Philosophy in Science of Agriculture. Later that same year, Dr. Stephen Donohue joined the Agronomy Department at Virginia Tech. During his career, in addition to teaching, he wrote and published research, ran the Soil Testing program and served as an Extension Specialist, speaking across the globe on agronomy and soil testing. For his contribution to Virginia Tech from 1974 to 2002, he was named Professor Emeritus for Crop Soil and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech. Stephen made friends everywhere he went and was always happy to share a story. Wake will be held at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Blacksburg, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Museum of Transportation (www.vmt.org).
