September 25, 2019 The Rev. Ward L. Donat, 95, of Roanoke, Va., died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and graduated with a BA from Upper Iowa University and a M.Div. from Duke University. The Rev. Donat was a retired minister having served for 40 years in the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcia Williams Donat; and his parents, Wayne and Grace Donat. Surviving are his wife, Dottie Scott Donat; two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and J.C. McBee of Atlanta, Ga., and Linn and Andrew Glisson of Covington, Va.; three grandchildren, John Glisson and wife, Colleen, Peter Glisson and wife, Randi-Morgan, and Jerry McBee; stepdaughters, Lynn and husband, John Tolmie, and Elizabeth and husband, Paul Offermann; five stepgrandchildren, Christopher Tolmie, Grayson Tolmie, Hunter Tolmie, Alexander Offermann and Olivia Offermann; and great-grandchildren, Clara and Liam Glisson. Funeral Service will be conducted at Cave Spring United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with the Pastors Bob McAden and Lauren Lobenhofer officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 4505 Hazel Drive, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, P.O. Box 6627, Roanoke, VA 24017. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

