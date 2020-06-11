May 24, 1951 June 6, 2020 Terry Lynn Donahue, born on May 24, 1951, in Hobbs, New Mexico, was called home to his heavenly father on June 6, 2020. Terry attended Patrick Henry High School with the class of 1969. He served in the United States Air Forces from 1970 through 1974. After his service to his country, he worked for the United States Postal Service. He was a faithful member of Goshen Baptist Church. Terry was full of life and brought much love and happiness to all and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse O. Donahue; sister-in-law, Brenda DeHart Srb; nephew, Jason D. Coffey; and his loving dog, Lucy. He is survived by his wife, Camellia DeHart Donahue; stepson, David Brown II (Misty); mother, Helen W. Donahue; and siblings, Danny O. Donahue (Nadine), Connie Liptrap (Michael) Donna Childress (Ken), Janet Donahue (Mike Ingram), and Eva Goldsmith (Gray), along with many nieces and nephews. Reynold Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Waynesboro is handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Goshen Baptist Church, 51 Baptist Hill Dr., Goshen, VA 24439, in memory of Terry.

