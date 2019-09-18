DOLLAR Estelle August 28, 2019 Estelle Dollar, 101, left this world on August 28, 2019 to join her husband of 62 years and her four brothers and other family members and friends. They are now joined in heaven with their precious Savior and with each other. Estelle loved the Lord and was a joyful and willing child of the King. She had a special love and understanding for young people and she worked, for many years, with youth to keep young hearts and minds open to a personal Christ-like walk. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Riverside, California for 38 years and, several years ago, became a member of the First Baptist Church, Roanoke where she kept the "old gals" in her Sunday School class laughing and making time to party. Estelle is survived by her son, Stephen Dollar; her daughter, Janet McGinnis; and her daughter-in-law, Viola Dollar. Additionally, she is survived by her granddaughter, Karen Kearney, her husband, John Kearney and their children, Rachael, Jordon and Brenton; grandson, Kenny Dollar and his children, Kyra, Sarah and Emily. Estelle is also survived by her California family, Joni Collins (like a sister), Dianne Menhennitt (niece) and her husband, Dick and their children, Amy, Michael and Carrie and all of their children, Kathy Cook (niece) and her husband, Ed and their children, Todd and Milessa and all of their children, Craig Collins (nephew) and his wife, Jo and their children, Jeb and Jonathan and their children, Kim Andranovich (like a daughter) and her husband, Michael and their children, Haley and Alex. Estelle's memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Boxley Chapel at Roanoke First Baptist Church, (downtown). Family visitation will be at 10:30 a.m.
Most Popular
-
Victim in Roanoke County crash recalled as humble engineer
-
Falwell won't 'turn the other cheek' on media reports; student protest planned at Liberty University
-
Virginia Tech hires former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill as special assistant to the head coach
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Virginia Tech football: Hokies recover from first-half woes, top Furman
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.