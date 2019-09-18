DOLLAR Estelle August 28, 2019 Estelle Dollar, 101, left this world on August 28, 2019 to join her husband of 62 years and her four brothers and other family members and friends. They are now joined in heaven with their precious Savior and with each other. Estelle loved the Lord and was a joyful and willing child of the King. She had a special love and understanding for young people and she worked, for many years, with youth to keep young hearts and minds open to a personal Christ-like walk. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Riverside, California for 38 years and, several years ago, became a member of the First Baptist Church, Roanoke where she kept the "old gals" in her Sunday School class laughing and making time to party. Estelle is survived by her son, Stephen Dollar; her daughter, Janet McGinnis; and her daughter-in-law, Viola Dollar. Additionally, she is survived by her granddaughter, Karen Kearney, her husband, John Kearney and their children, Rachael, Jordon and Brenton; grandson, Kenny Dollar and his children, Kyra, Sarah and Emily. Estelle is also survived by her California family, Joni Collins (like a sister), Dianne Menhennitt (niece) and her husband, Dick and their children, Amy, Michael and Carrie and all of their children, Kathy Cook (niece) and her husband, Ed and their children, Todd and Milessa and all of their children, Craig Collins (nephew) and his wife, Jo and their children, Jeb and Jonathan and their children, Kim Andranovich (like a daughter) and her husband, Michael and their children, Haley and Alex. Estelle's memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Boxley Chapel at Roanoke First Baptist Church, (downtown). Family visitation will be at 10:30 a.m.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.