DOLINGER Robert J. August 26, 2019 Robert J. Dolinger, 76, of Boones Mill, Va., died Monday, August 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Webster Dolinger; sons, Kenneth Dolinger and Michael Atkins; father and mother-in-law, Johnnie R. and Ruth Webster; sisters, Lena Hite and Bonnie Akers; brother, Clate Dolinger; as well as numerous other family and friends that will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren with celebration of life service at 12 p.m. followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. James Holmes IV and team at Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center for their amazing care and compassion during this tragic event. Special thanks also to Dr. Vashist Nobbee and his staff for the excellent care that Robert received. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

