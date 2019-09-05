DOLINGER Robert J. August 26, 2019 Robert J. Dolinger, 76, of Boones Mill, Va., died Monday, August 26, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday September 6, 2019 at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren with celebration of life service at 12 p.m. followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

