DOGAN Shannon Heltman August 3, 2019 Shannon Heltman Dogan, 66, of Roanoke County, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home following a long illness. A celebration of Shannon's life will be 6 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Michael Grooms and her brother-in-law, Dr. Dennis LaRavia officiating. A private burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Lenoir, North Carolina. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Life Fellowship, Nepali Children's Ministry, 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016. On-line condolences and live-stream broadcast of the Shannon's service may be found at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
