DOGAN Harold Leroy September 3, 2019 Harold Leroy Dogan, 95, of Carvins Cove, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Springtree Health Care and Rehab Center following a long illness. Rader Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.