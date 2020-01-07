January 6, 2020 Harold K. Dodd, 84, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor David Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
DODD, Harold K.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold DODD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.