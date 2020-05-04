Dobyns William W. William W. "Bill" Dobyns, of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Montgomery County on May 1, 1928, to the late Lillian Price and L.O. Dobyns. He retired from Virginia Tech as a Tailor. Bill was the last tailor to supervise the product of the Corp. of Cadet uniform on campus. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Smith Dobyns; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Special thanks to the Kroontjie Health Care Center nurses and staff. A private graveside will be held in the Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

