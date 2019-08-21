October 14, 1923 August 20, 2019 Louise Sprouse Dixon, 95, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born in Roanoke on October 14, 1923, a daughter of the late Thomas L. Sprouse and Annie Earl Crumpacker Jones. Louise was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas F. Dixon Jr.; a son, Thomas Dennis Dixon; and five brothers. She was a lifelong of member of Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton. Louise is survived by one daughter, Joan Dixon Elmore (Thomas) of Lewisburg, W.Va.; four sons, Bobby D. Dixon, Gary G. Dixon (Leslie), and Ricky H. Dixon (Rebecca) all of Roanoke, and Fred L. Dixon (Carolyn) of Orlando, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the Palliative Care Team at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for Louise's wonderful care. The family will receive friends at Oakey's Vinton Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, and on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. until noon. The Funeral Service will be held at noon on Friday at the funeral home with the Reverend Jae Song. The committal service will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

