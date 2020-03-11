March 8, 2020 Kimberly Alyssa Nicole Dixon, 16, of Roanoke, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Troutville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Botetourt Funeral Home or The Sunshine Kids Foundation, 2814 Virginia, Houston, Texas 77098 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or call 540-254-3000.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
11:00AM-12:00PM
5520 Lee Hwy
Troutville, VA 24175
