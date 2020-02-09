DIXON JR., Walter Moore May 26, 1938 - January 18, 2020 Walter Moore Dixon Jr., longtime Roanoke, Va. resident, following a brief illness, died with family at his bedside on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1938, in Lynchburg, Va., to Marelia Rhodes Dixon and Walter Moore Dixon Sr. The family moved to Staunton, Va. in 1940. Walter attended Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Grammar School and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, June of 1954. He did a post-graduate year 1954-55 at Staunton Military Academy (now defunct). In 1959, Walter graduated from the University of Virginia with a major in history. Following college, he volunteered for the United States Army and was based in Stuttgart, Germany. After completing his military service, Walter began his banking career, first in Charlottesville and then in Roanoke, where he joined First National Exchange Bank. In 1981, Walter formed his own investment management firm Walter Moore Dixon, Jr. Investment Counsel. The business was successful and over the years, as partners were brought into the business, the company changed its name to Dixon, Hubard, Feinour and Brown, to reflect the expanding firm. Walter strongly supported humanitarian and cultural agencies and associations in Roanoke, including Apple Ridge Farm, the Taubman Museum of Art, The Roanoke Food Co-Op, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke. Walter was devoted to his family and numerous friends and will be remembered for his generosity to them, his oftentimes outrageous behavior and wit, his extensive reading of challenging literature, his vast music CD collection, and his newest friend, Charlie the Rescue Cat. Walter is survived by former wife, Anne Parrott, and their two sons, Walter Moore Dixon III (Jane Ellen Cranwell) of Roanoke, and James Mallory Dixon (Marilyn Elmore Hulsey) of Birmingham, Ala. His grandchildren are Elizabeth Mallory Dixon of Roanoke, and James Nimmo Dixon and William Hulsey Dixon of Birmingham, Ala. He is also survived by his sisters, Rebecca Rhodes Dixon of Chicago, Ill., and Sarah Dixon King of Staunton, Va. (Thomas); as well as six nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Marelia and Walter M. Dixon and his younger brother, George Morris Dixon. Interment was held at Forest Rest Natural Cemetery in Boones Mill, Va. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Brandon Oaks. Light refreshments to follow. Brandon Oaks is located at 3804 Brandon Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
