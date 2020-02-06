DIXON, Danny Lee August 30, 1947 - January 31, 2020 Danny Lee Dixon, 72, of Troutville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Vredda Dixon. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Linda Dogan Dixon; daughters, Monica Yokum (Robbie) and Kelly Hall (Jim); grandchildren, Preston and Payton Hall, Shayna Diggs and Krystal Harris; four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Aubree, Abby and Alivia; brother, David Dixon (Ramona); sister, Cheryl Stump; niece, Kimberly Bennett; and nephew, Eric Dixon. Danny was born on August 30, 1947 in Roanoke. He graduated from William Fleming High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree from Virginia Western Community College. Danny was employed as a timekeeper with the United States Post Office for 30 years. He was President of the American Postal Workers Union for more than 20 years. Danny enjoyed deep sea fishing, the beach and attending his grandchildren's games and events. A Celebration of his Life will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Villa Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Jake Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
DIXON,, Danny Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Danny DIXON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.