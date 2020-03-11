September 16, 1936 March 5, 2020 Ann Divers, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1936, in Vinton, Virginia, and spent most of her life there graduating from William Byrd High School. Mama worked for many years at the old Vinton Library. She loved to read and had many books of her own. For a time she was librarian at the old middle school. She retired from CVS. Mama loved all sports and in high school, played on the girls basketball team. She loved the Bulls. She also loved tennis, soccer and the Clemson Tigers. In her younger years, she was very athletic and loved to skate and water ski. Mama was patriotic and a strong minded democrat. Most of all, Mama loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; parents, Elmer and Glennie Stanley; sister, Shirley Colbert; and brothers, Johnny, Phillip and Billy Stanley. Surviving are her daughter, Glenda Stevens (Mark) of Bedford; granddaughters, Amber Decanter (Joe) and Ashley Decanter (Nathan) of Bedford and Afton Bowyer (Trevor) of Roanoke; great-grandchildren, Moriah, Lily, Kaleigh, Mazdyn, Owen, Mars, Oren and one on the way, Klover Bowyer. She is also survived by a sister, Bettie Hall (Fincastle); sisters-in-law, Molly Stanley and Liz Moore (Roanoke), Helen Ronk (Fincastle), Rosa Divers (Maryland), Barbara Divers (Georgia); brother-in-law, Leonard Hubbard (Troutville); and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Oakeys (Vinton) on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. Family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Mama's nephews, Billy and Richard Ronk will officiate.
