August 2, 1926 March 23, 2020 Beatrice "DeeDee" Kathleen Buckner Dishon, 93, of Dublin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and retired supervisor at the Radford Army Ammunitions Plant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Daisy East Buckner; husband, Calvin James Dishon; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Paul McKittrick of Dublin; grandsons and their wives, Danny and Haruna McKittrick of Tokyo, Japan, and Darrin and Tiffany McKittrick of Longview, Texas; great-grandchildren, Titus, Asa, Silas, Phebe, Kyle and Zak; sister, Claudine Tolliver of Bel Air, Md.; and many other relatives and friends. Friends in groups of 10 may pay their respects to Mrs. Dishon from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Radford. The family will not greet friends due to the current health restrictions due to COVID-19. Private funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Neil Wood and Pastor Brent Stouf officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin. The funeral service will be streamed online on the church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2006 Preston Street, Radford, VA 24141. The Dishon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
