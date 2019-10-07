DIRKS
Robert Lee
October 4, 2019
Robert (Bob) Lee Dirks, 80, of Wytheville, Va., passed away peacefully with his wife of over 41 years and close family at his side on October 4, 2019.
The Dirks family is the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA. Visitation is Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral services, officiated by the family, will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m.
