DILLON Willie Reed November 27, 1926 September 27, 2019 Willie Reed Dillon, 92, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was the retired owner of Dillon's T.V. Repair. Willie was born on November 27, 1926 to the late Ben Reed and Clora Emma Dillon and was also preceded in death are his sisters, Myrtle Taylor and Elizabeth Harrison; brothers, MacArthur Dillon and Dalton Dillon. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Gracie Bobbitt Dillon; children, Wanda Bowles, (Mitchell), Virgil (Joanne), and Timmy Dillon; grandchildren, Shelley Sloan, Anna Holtz, Bonnie, Casey and Matthew Dillon; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Russell, Roosevelt, and Fulton Dillon; sisters, Clora Bates, Geraldine Sigmon, Lena Fralin, Frances Landrum, and Shirley Hale (Roy); many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. Interment will follow in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

