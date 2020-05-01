April 28, 2020 Warren Allen Dillon, age 43, from Ferrum, went home to the Lord and his dad, Allen R. Dillon on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Leaving behind his mother, Rosemarie R. Dillon; and three children, Sidney Kala Dillon, Ava Nicole Dillon and Keith Allen Dillon; one grandson, Corbin Wyatt Lanum; two brothers, Randy Dillon and Dwayne Williams; three sisters, Sharon Barnes, Madeline Edwards and Monika Pullen; along with seven nephews and nieces and many other beloved family and friends. Warren Dillon was a loving soul that saw the good in everyone he met. The family is having a private ceremony to honor his life, but feel free to share any memories or photos with his children they'd be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Dillon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.