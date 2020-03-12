March 9, 2020 Rebecca A. Dillon of Franklin County, Va., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She retired from Norfolk Southern after 38 years of service. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, S. Clay and Dorothy Hutchinson Dillon. She is survived by her cousins, and many friends and neighbors. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton with the Rev. Chris Kingery officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

