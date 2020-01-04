January 2, 2020 Opal Caldwell Dillon, of Salem, 92, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, in Salem, Va. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the Funeral Services at the church.

