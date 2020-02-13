February 8, 2020 Suzin Elizabeth Dillon-Lichtenstein, 51, of Roanoke, and formerly of Buchanan/Lithia, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by Andrea M. Dillon, Mary T. McGraw, Grover C. Dillon, Jean H. Hobson, Aaron C. Hogan, LC "Booty" Barnard, Thelma H. Barnard, and Vernon W. Barnard. She was a 1986 graduate of James River High School. She worked at New Fitness gym, where she met Robert N. Lichtenstein. They fell in love, married and had three beautiful sons together before their divorce. Suzin worked in the mortgage loan industry for many years. She was primarily at National City Mortgage and lastly at Alcova Mortgage. She is survived by her sons, Jackson "Jack", Nicholas "Nick", and Oliver "Ollie" Lichtenstein; her parents, Andrew M. and Judy H. Dillon; her sister, Mary L. Dillon; niece, Autumn Quinn; nephews, Charles "Chuck" J. Quinn and William A. L. Painter; aunts, Cecelia B. Wiley and Crystal D. Perry; uncles, Glenn G. Dillon Sr. and Jerry W. Barnard; and her faithful dog, Ziggy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Lithia Unites Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Cremation services provided by Serenity Funeral Home.

