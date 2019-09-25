DILLON JR., Arthur Lewis June 1, 1928 - September 19, 2019 Arthur Lewis Dillon Jr., 91, of Salem, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke. He was born on June 1, 1928 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Arthur Lewis Dillon, Sr. and Danie Francis Firebaugh Dillon. Following graduation from William Fleming High School in 1946, Art enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during WWII aboard the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier. After serving 2 years, he enrolled, and graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelors in Business Administration with the help of the G.I. bill. Art later retired after numerous years of service as a real estate specialist with the U.S. Government. Along with his wife, he enjoyed numerous trips to countries abroad, as he thoroughly enjoyed traveling. Art was an inactive member with the Taylor Masonic Lodge # 23, as well as the Kazim Shriners Temple in Roanoke. Above all, Art will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed! In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his sister, Dreama Dillon Dunn. Family remaining to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Patricia Wills Dillon; sons, Lewis and Stuart Dillon; daughters, Katherine Dillon Greene and Patricia M. Dillon; step children, Katheryn Surface Burks and Michael Surface; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service honoring Art's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church; 42 E Main St, Salem, Va. 24153. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow in the Trinity Church of the Brethren Cemetery located in Troutville where military rights will be rendered. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
