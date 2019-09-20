October 17, 1937 September 15, 2019 John M. Dillon, 81, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

