June 23, 1934 March 18, 2020 Hilda Muse Dillon, 85, of Glade Hill, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long and courageous battle with dementia/Alzheimer's. She was born to the late Walter and Nannie Kate Steele Muse, June 23, 1934. She was predeceased by her husband, Posey Louis Dillon and son, Posey Wayne Dillon; brothers, Wesley Muse, Walter Hurt Muse; and sister, Lorraine Smith. Surviving are her son, Davy (Carrol) Dillon; daughter, Tammy (Wesley) Angell; daughter-in-law, Ann Dillon; five grandchildren, Brian Dillon, Eric Dillon, Amy Dillon, Katelyn Angell Brown and Kelsey Angell Boone; and sisters, Shelby Ferguson and Judy Freeman. She was a member of Forest Hill Christian Church, later attending Woodlawn Baptist Church. She was a school bus driver for the Franklin County Public School System for over 30 years. She was very gifted at baking, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Before dementia robbed her of her many talents, her hands were never idle and she made many beautiful crafts, afghans, quilts, and delicious cakes. She loved her family, always putting their needs first. Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain View Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, with Pastor Eddie Hawks officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Good Samaritan Hospice. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their kind, compassionate and attentive care. The family respectfully requests no food. Condolences may be shared online at florafuneralservice.com.

