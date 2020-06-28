April 6, 1930 June 17, 2020 Marion Lourine Dillard, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Clarence and Lessie Schultz. On August 25, 1956, Marion married F. Douglas Dillard Jr. in Roanoke, Virginia. The Reverend Dr. F. Douglas Dillard proceeded her in death in 2005. Marion was a loving and caring minister's wife who would do anything for others. For many years she worked as a special education teacher in Fairfax, Virginia. She cared deeply for each and every student. Marion is survived by her two sons, Douglas and David; her two grandchildren, Ashley and Jeremy; and her great-grandson, Cameron. All of us will miss her greatly.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Dillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.