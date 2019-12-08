December 6, 2019 Sandra Hare Dickson, 77, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and retired from Colonial American Bank (now Suntrust). Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth Hare and Robert Hare. Surviving are two daughters, Carole Dickson, and Kathy Dickson Crawford and husband, Jeff; a son, Troy Dickson; five grandchildren, Travis Potter and wife, Ashlee, Wesley Thomason, Cary Thomason, Austin Dickson, and Kaitlyn Dickson; a sister, Linda Hare Love; and a number of close friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Reverend Brent Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with a celebration of life reception afterward. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

