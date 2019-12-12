June 28, 1940 December 8, 2019 Donald J. Dickerson Sr., 79, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Sweet Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. E.T. Burton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

