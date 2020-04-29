April 27, 2020 Ruby E. Harris Dickerson, 93, of Willis, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Dickerson. She was his helpmate all their married life as Calvin lost his right arm in World War II. They lived in Ballard, W.Va., where they raised two children, Martha and Tom, both of whom preceded Ruby in death. Ruby's parents were Clarence C. and Lura Alderman Harris; sisters, Mary H. Hylton (Lester), Geneva H. Simmons (Percy); and brothers, Vernon Harris (Cornelia), and Freeman Harris (Pauline). Left to cherish Ruby's memory are brothers and their wives, Russell Harris (Margurite) of Warrenton, Va. and Wendell Harris (LaNita) of Meadows of Dan, Va.; daughter-in-law, Diana Dickerson of Richmond, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruby was a member of Burks Fork Brethren Church as a child and returned to the church when she moved home to Floyd in 1996. A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Mike Battle officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

