February 17, 2020 On Monday, February 17, 2020, Norva Hardie Dickerson, 88 years old, left this world for her home above. Her life was full of love and service. She retired from Roanoke City Public Schools as a Special Education Instructional Aide for many years at Grandin Court, Preston Park and Forest Park Elementary Schools. She also served at NIPS (Neurologically Impaired Pre-School) at Raleigh Court Presbyterian before it moved to RCPS. Loved ones who passed before our Mom, our Little Grandma, our Meemaw include her parents, Richard and Alma Hardie; husband, Harold "Son" Dickerson Jr.; and sisters, Greta Dickerson and Patsy Ferrell. Surviving family include son, Richard "Bo" Dickerson (Toney); daughters, Terrie Dickerson and Janie Osterhaus (Greg); grandchildren, Staci Jones (Gordon), Richard Dickerson (Danielle), Aleta Lesh (Mitch), Gus Gunsolus, Taylor Osterhaus, Maddie Osterhaus, Kyle Osterhaus (Callie); great-grandchildren, Sydney, Keaton, Carter, Daniel, Naomi, Kaitlyn; and nephew, Doug Ferrell; and many other wonderful nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins/kissing cousins, friends, neighbors and her West End Presbyterian church friends - all who were family to her. She loved all her fur babies and will miss Angel, Harley and Lily. The family wishes to thank the ladies at Interim who cared for her over her last few weeks. Arrangements by Lotz Salem this Friday, February 21, 2020, with visitation at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem from 1 until 3 p.m. and a brief graveside service, beginning at 4 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to West End Presbyterian Church, 1200 Campbell Ave, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences can be shared at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.
