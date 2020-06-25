June 23, 2020 Isobel Simpson Dickerson, 92, of Fincastle, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Dickerson; son, Frank Jr.; parents, David and Mirade Simpson; and seven siblings. She is survived by her sons, David Dickerson, Dennis Dickerson and wife, Rose; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Sylvia Dickerson. Due to the current Covid situation, the family is having a private graveside service on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Mill Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

To plant a tree in memory of Isobel Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.