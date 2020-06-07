May 10, 2020 Rick Dickerson, age 89, will be laid to rest beside his wife, Polly, in Gulfport, Miss. His naval career and Seabees spanned over 30 years. Beloved by many, Uncle Rick will be greatly missed.

