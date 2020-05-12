September 17, 1947 May 9, 2020 The Reverend Doctor Gordon Ernest Deyerle II of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Gordon and Lois Turner Deyerle, he was born on September 17, 1947. A graduate of Bridgewater College, The University of Virginia, Bethany and Trinity Theological Seminaries, he spent his life in service to others as a teacher, principal, minister, and counselor. He nurtured a love of faith, family, ice cream and humor that will be carried on by his high school sweetheart and wife, Janice Pitts Deyerle; his daughter, Jennifer Cudahy and her husband, Jim; and son, Jeff Deyerle and his wife, Shanon. He was Papa to seven grandchildren, Sean (Kaitie), Ryan and Dylan Cudahy, and Tess, Will, Ian, and Sam Deyerle. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Deyerle Lipscomb; and sisters-in-law, Pam McKittrick (Jim), Beth Colonna (Paul), and Kim Pitts (Cheryl Nicely). Ernie never met a stranger as evidenced by his legacy of friends from the Old Order Mennonite community in Dayton, Va., the churches he pastored in Roanoke (Troutville and Red Hill Churches of the Brethren), and the families he served and counseled. Most recently, as a member of Calvary Baptist Church, he served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and a deacon. We cherish the lessons he imparted from years of Sunday sermons, the courage and perseverance he modeled, and his example of always putting your spouse first. To honor him, we will love our people well, stir up a little mayhem at family dinners, listen with care to troubled friends, and give the shirt off our backs for someone in need. His family will be forever grateful for the care he received from his team at Good Samaritan Hospice and his favorite caregiver and sister-in-law, Kim Pitts. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

