January 10, 2020 Ruby Wright DeWitt, 91, of Fincastle, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Wright; brother, Joe Wright; and sisters, Maggie Davis and Louise Wright. She was an U.S. Air Force Registered Nurse serving during the Korean War. She retired from nursing with over 45 years of service. She is survived by her children and spouses, Rick (Peggy) DeWitt, Jay and Linda DeWitt, and Deborah and David Auer; grandchildren, Christy, Richard, Holly, Dawn, Chad, Amy, Stephen, and Erin; numerous great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Karen Wright, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. with a memorial services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
Jan 15
Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:00AM
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
