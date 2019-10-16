DEWEASE Raymond Lee October 12, 2019 Raymond Lee DeWease, 80, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12 until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Lotz Chapel. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

