DEVORE Lina September 14, 2019 Lina Devore, 87, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Services and funeral will be held at a later date.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.