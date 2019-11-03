DEVORE Lina Christenberry September 14, 2019 Lina Christenberry Devore, 87, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Lina was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Alma Christenberry; husband, Judge Kenneth I. Devore; and son, John David Devore. Lina is survived by her children, Ken Devore, Michael Devore (Mae), Susan Scott (Steve); Gigi also had nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom Christenberry (Anne), Maxine Nancy (who was Lina's twin), and Jane Patricia (Ed); as well as many other extended family and friends. Lina was owner of the 3 Foxes Dress Shop and was a long time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with the Rev. Paul Song officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.

